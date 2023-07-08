Nelly Furtado says that she and Timbaland “have plans” to reunite for new music. She discussed the idea during a recent interview with Vogue. Together, Furtado and Timbaland worked on the singer’s third studio album, Loose, which spawned the hit singles “Promiscuous,” “Maneater,” and “Say It Right.”

“We have plans, for sure. I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call,” Furtado said. “We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories.” The comment comes as Furtado finishes work on her seventh studio album, which will be her first in six years.

Read More: Timbaland Delivers A Unique Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore

Nelly Furtado Performs With Timbaland

Singer Nelly Furtado and rapper Timbaland perform onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2009/FilmMagic)

Furtado also revealed that Timbaland praised her recent EDM collaboration with Dom Dolla, “Eat Your Man.” “He told me he loved how I sounded on ‘Eat Your Man.’ It was nice to have his blessing on the new stuff, because Dom [Dolla]’s a really big fan of his as well,” said Furtado. She also said that fans can expect her new album, “soon,” but didn’t provide a specific date.

Furtado isn’t the only collaborator Timbaland is reuniting with. He also recently confirmed that he’s got an album with Justin Timberlake on the way. Speaking with Variety, he explained: “I just left working with him, we just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out. With an artist of his caliber, everything has to be aligned, but it’s done and it’s coming.” Timbaland produced Timberlake’s hits “SexyBack,” “Cry Me a River,” “Summer Love,” and “My Love” as well as the entirety of Timberlake’s 2006 album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his 2013 album, The 20/20 Experience. Be on the lookout for more details about both Timberlake and Furtado’s new music in the coming months.

Read More: Timbaland Confirms He & Justin Timberlake Have Finished A New Album

[Via]