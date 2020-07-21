stream
- MusicMelle Mel Hits Back At Eminem's "Realest" Diss Track: Stream"No apologies, this ain’t a disclaimer / I’m the king of legend, the first hall of famer," Melle rhymes on his response to Slim Shady.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsOpen Mike Eagle Drops "WFLD 32" With Video Dave, Eshu Tune & STILL RIFTThis is a woozy, soulful, and lyrically impressive cut, exactly what you'd expect from Mike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsWiz Khalifa Needs A Confidence Boost On "Hype Me Up": StreamKhalifa has kept the hot new music coming all 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesTravis Scott Finally Unveils His "UTOPIA" On Long-Awaited New AlbumFive years after "ASTROWORLD," La Flame is presenting us with yet another exciting, versatile, and ambitious left hook.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNPC Streamer PinkyDoll Faces Backlash For Disciplining Son While LivePinkyDoll is facing criticism on social media after disciplining her son while streaming.By Cole Blake
- SongsBlueface Reflects On His "House Arrest" In New Single: StreamIn the accompanying music video. Blueface is joined by twerking strippers who turn up with him in his home.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Appears In Court As Double-Murder Trial Kicks Off: Where To StreamMelly is the first person to be tried under new state laws from Ron DeSantis which make his chances of being sentenced to the death penalty higher than ever before.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAdin Ross Wants Lil Durk And NBA YoungBoy To "Talk Out Their Differences"The streamer said he wants to bring Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy together to work out their problems "like men."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Yachty & Kai Cenat Discuss DDG's Diss TrackThe Atlanta artist said that he respects the YouTuber-turned-rapper's business sensibilities, because that song blew him up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Gets "Swatted" Multiple Times, LAPD RespondsThe Los Angeles Police Department said that it will contact Ross's security team before responding to calls to ensure their validity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKodak Black Makes "GTA V" Player Strip At Gunpoint On StreamYak made another player strip down to "see how big that d**k is" on a funny livestream with friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd Celebrates As "Blinding Lights" Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed SongThe Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is now the most-streamed song on Spotify.By Cole Blake
- MusicT-Pain Says 2Pac's Best Lyrics Are Only "Peanuts To What We Hear Today”T-Pain recently shared a controversial take regarding 2Pac's legacy.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Akademiks Calls Out Meek Mill: "We Don't Like You"DJ Akademiks called out Meek Mill during his latest Twitch stream, demanding that he stop relying on features.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" Hits A Billion Streams On SpotifyWayne's magnum opus is still streaming heavy. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"Madvillainy" Earns MF Doom A New UK RecordA legend makes history from the grave. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureThe Kid Laroi Has More Monthly Spotify Listeners Than Lil Uzi VertThe Kid Laroi surpassed Lil Uzi Vert's monthly listeners on Spotify. By Veracia Ankrah
- NewsStream Jay Critch's Latest Mixtape "Signed With Love"Jay Critch delivers 11 tracks on his latest mixtape. By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsRep. AOC Raises $200k For Charity With Latest Among Us Twitch StreamAOC and Jagmeet Singh raised over $200k for charity on Twitch, Friday night.By Cole Blake
- TVSamuel L. Jackson To Star As Nick Fury In Marvel Disney+ SeriesMarvel fans may want to keep one eye open for the newly greenlit show.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicLogic Postpones "No Pressure" Stream Following Friend's AccidentAfter receiving some unfortunate news, Logic has decided to postpone his upcoming "No Pressure 101" Twitch stream. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over "Gucci Gucci," Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of DebtWhat happened to Kreayshawn? By Rose Lilah