Lil Yachty Surprises Fans With Bold New Single, "Won't Diss You"

Lil Yachty is currently performing alongside Paris Texas on Tyler, the Creator's ongoing "Chromakopia" tour.

Lil Yachty has surprised fans with a new song and accompanying music video in the form of "Won't Diss You" on Friday. The upbeat track sees Yachty performing with his usual flair as he switches between more subdued and energetic flows. AMD Visuals and Little Miles directed the music video for the song, which shows Yachty performing in a series of highly stylized vignettes. He raps in front of luxury cars, next to a female model, and more.

Fans in the comments section are loving the new song. "Streets will never forget these random YouTube drops from yatchy," one user wrote. Another reflected on how long Yachty's been at it. "Its crazy the evolution lil yatchy went through, back when mfs thought he was gonna fall off after 2 months in the game, fast forward its been 10 years and look where he at rn," they wrote.

Fans can catch Lil Yachty as a supporting act alongside Paris Texas on Tyler, the Creator's ongoing Chromakopia tour. They have two shows coming up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 14 and 15. In August, they'll travel overseas for shows in New Zealand and Australia as well. As for other music, he dropped another single, "Murda," last month.

Lil Yachty - "Won't Diss You"

Quotable Lyrics:

Online, I never go diss you
If anything, I'll say I miss you
In person, we'll get right with you
In person, we step to ya door
I'll drive the Rolls Royce like Shedeur
Park that motherf*cker inside Allure
Alla Vodka, need it for four

