Lil Yachty claimed he wrote most of the music KARRAHBOOO released as part of his Concrete Boys collective, and their rift does not seem any closer to a reconciliation. She recently took to Twitter to air out some more accusations against her former colleague.

In a series of since-deleted Twitter posts caught by HipHopDX and Kurrco on Twitter, the Atlanta femcee accused the Let's Start Here. creative of keeping her locked in a label deal. He hasn't responded to these newest rants at press time.

"U have a daughter and u treating women like this is mindblowing like I know u never see her but still that doesn’t make sense how evil this man is to women (not just me)," KARRAHBOOO expressed against Lil Yachty.

"I’m tired of y’all tryna bully me and I’m tired of y’all d**keating this man because he is a big artist with a lot of money y’all believing everything he says," she continued, "He said he dropped me I’m still signed he said he would show y’all receipts of me owing 900k LMAO where they at we still waiting I told him to put it on his kid that he wrote all my songs he ain’t respond I’m a mean person is crazy as well as everyone I meet has nothing but nice things to say about me this s**t annoying asf and it’s taken up a year of my life evil asf."

Why Are Lil Yachty & KARRAHBOOO Beefing?

"We are now on month 11 of little yachty keeping me in a deal just to be petty and keep me from releasing music and moving on with my life," the 28-year-old added in another post. "Guess the lying on my name tryna turn everyone against me bc I wanted out of a toxic environment wasn’t enough."

For those unaware, KARRAHBOOO left Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys last year for initially unknown reasons. Yachty claimed things were amicable, but she then suggested that Internet rumors alleging he bullied her out of the group were true.