KARRAHBOOO Calls Lil Yachty Out For His Alleged Mistreatment Of Women

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 869 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-yachty-summer-smash-2024-3
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, Lil Yachty, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
KARRAHBOOO left Concrete Boys last year and recently accused Lil Yachty of restricting her in a label deal. He has his own side of the story.

Lil Yachty claimed he wrote most of the music KARRAHBOOO released as part of his Concrete Boys collective, and their rift does not seem any closer to a reconciliation. She recently took to Twitter to air out some more accusations against her former colleague.

In a series of since-deleted Twitter posts caught by HipHopDX and Kurrco on Twitter, the Atlanta femcee accused the Let's Start Here. creative of keeping her locked in a label deal. He hasn't responded to these newest rants at press time.

"U have a daughter and u treating women like this is mindblowing like I know u never see her but still that doesn’t make sense how evil this man is to women (not just me)," KARRAHBOOO expressed against Lil Yachty.

"I’m tired of y’all tryna bully me and I’m tired of y’all d**keating this man because he is a big artist with a lot of money y’all believing everything he says," she continued, "He said he dropped me I’m still signed he said he would show y’all receipts of me owing 900k LMAO where they at we still waiting I told him to put it on his kid that he wrote all my songs he ain’t respond I’m a mean person is crazy as well as everyone I meet has nothing but nice things to say about me this s**t annoying asf and it’s taken up a year of my life evil asf."

Read More: Lil Yachty Shoots Down Claim That Young Thug Supported KARRAHBOOO

Why Are Lil Yachty & KARRAHBOOO Beefing?

"We are now on month 11 of little yachty keeping me in a deal just to be petty and keep me from releasing music and moving on with my life," the 28-year-old added in another post. "Guess the lying on my name tryna turn everyone against me bc I wanted out of a toxic environment wasn’t enough."

For those unaware, KARRAHBOOO left Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys last year for initially unknown reasons. Yachty claimed things were amicable, but she then suggested that Internet rumors alleging he bullied her out of the group were true.

Then, the "drive ME crazy!" artist claimed his former collaborator acted mean, did not write her material, and owes him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Read More: Lil Yachty Fan Screams "F**k KARRAHBOOO" During Moment Of Silence For Juice WRLD

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 Gazebo Festival Music Karrahbooo Claps Back At Lil Yachty Following His Viral Tirade 2.9K
Lil Yachty KARRAHBOOO Beef Instagram Response Hip Hop News Music Lil Yachty & KARRAHBOOO Won't Stop Trading Shots On Social Media 1.9K
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles Music Lil Yachty Leaks Reference Track For Karrahbooo's "On The Radar" Freestyle 2.9K
2023 Lollapalooza Festival Music Lil Yachty Claims He Wrote All Of Karrahbooo's Music In Explosive Rant 5.9K