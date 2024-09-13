Karrahbooo Claims She's Been "Silenced" Since Beefing With Lil Yachty

The rapper has lots to share.

Karrahbooo is bigger than ever, though not for ideal reasons. The rapper decided to leave Concrete Boys, and despite things initially seeming cordial, the fallout has been messy. Secondhand accounts state that Karrahbooo was dissatisfied with Lil Yachty's leadership. Yachty didn't appreciate that, and proceeded to call out Karrahbooo on Instagram Live. Things died down after the IG Live blow up, but it looks like Karrahbooo is ready to put the past behind her.

The rapper hopped on Instagram Live on September 12. She clearly wanted to share more than she was saying, but she made it clear that there were two sides to her Lil Yachty feud. "There's two sides of the story," she asserted. "There's truth and there's cap." Karrahbooo started to get into the specifics of the truth and cap, but she cut herself off. "I've been silenced," she claimed. "Three months." She doesn't go into much detail about why she's been silenced. One gets the sense that the silence is close to being broken, though. The fact that Karrahbooo said anything at all is ample proof.

Karrahbooo Thanked Fans For Their Continued Support

Karrahbooo went on IG Live earlier in the day and gave fans a more earnest side. She didn't mention Yachty by name, but she thanked the fans for continuing to support her throughout the feud. "Thank y'all, for coming to my Live," she stated. "Everything is fine, and I'm okay. Love y'all." It's the first time she has addressed the Lil Boat situation on video since the latter claimed to be her ghostwriter. Yachty even leaked the reference track for the On the Radar freestyle he said he wrote for Karrahbooo.