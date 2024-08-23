Lil Yachty Claims He Wrote All Of Karrahbooo's Music In Explosive Rant

Boat was absolutely fuming.

Lil Yachty really let loose on August 22. The rapper caught wind of the rumors that Karrahbooo was talking bad about him and Concrete Boys. A fan who met with Karrahbooo went as far as to allege that Yachty bullied Karrahbooo into leaving. Yachty didn't appreciate the accusations, and hopped on IG Live to set the record straight. Well, a little more than that, actually. The rapper decided to put Karrahbooo on blast. He not only called out her alleged bad behavior, but took credit for all of her music in the process.

"Bro, go ahead [and tell] people how you talk to people," Yachty said during his IG rant. He goes on to say that Karrahbooo is a liar who claims to be broke and homeless to elicit sympathy. He also claimed that Karrahbooo was verbally abusive to those in the Concrete Boys camp. "You talk to people like they were nothing," Yachty asserted. "Like they're small, like they're beneath you." The rapper didn't stop at broad accusations, either. He proceeded to provide specific examples of Karrahbooo's allegedly mean behavior. "How you told me you 'gon spit on me when you see me," he said. "Your brain is clinically imbalanced..."

Lil Yachty Accused Karrahbooo Of Being Verbally Abusive

Lil Yachty has a reputation for being cordial and friendly. It's rare to see the rapper clash with people in a public space, Bobbi Althoff interview notwithstanding. This reputation is what makes Yachty's assertions so surprising. The gloves really came off when the rapper claimed to have written all of Karrahboo's rap verses when she was with Concrete Boys. He also claimed to have styled her look and instructed her on how to behave to become popular. "I've given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me," he explained. "I wrote every f*cking verse you've done, I dressed you."

Furthermore, Lil Yachty told viewers that Concrete Boys have withheld her behavior from the public in an attempt to give her the benefit of the doubt. "Internally, we have withheld your actions," he added. "Since the beginning of me giving you this career... I been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you a princess." Lil Yachty really doubled down on that last point. He pointed out that Karrahbooo worked as a server before he gave her a co-sign. "I changed your motherf*cking life," he concluded. "You out here lying." The frustration in Yachty's voice really comes through toward the end of the rant. Things officially got ugly.