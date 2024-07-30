Lil Yachty Breaks Silence On Karrahbooo Leaving Concrete Boys

Boat reluctantly confirmed the news.

Karrahbooo was the first lady of the Concrete Boys. The collective founded by Lil Yachty always put forth the notion that they were a tight knit group. Which is what made the decision to remove Karrahbooo from the Concrete Boys Instagram bio so surprising. Fans quickly took note of the fact that the rapper was no longer included as a member. They also noticed that Karrahboo decided to unfollow Lil Yachty and the rest of the group on Twitter. Yachty confirmed the rumors on July 29.

The rapper hopped on Instagram Live to set the record straight about Karrahbooo. Right away, Lil Yachty makes it clear that it's an awkward topic to discuss. "How do I wanna say this," he says aloud. "I'mma say this sh*t one time. We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete sh*t." The rapper asserted that there are no hard feelings between Karrahbooo and the rest of the Concrete Boys. He also made it clear that he wants Karrah to have continued success. "I have nothing to say," he explained. "Nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career."

Read More: Lil Yachty Claps Back At Net Worth Reports With Staggering Career Earnings From 2016

Lil Yachty Voices Continued Support For Karrahbooo

Lil Yachty does not get into the specific reason Karrahbooo decided to leave. He reasserted his stance, despite noting at the onset that he would only explain himself once. "I don't have anything really bad to say or anything good to say," he added. "We just split, you know?" This is not the first time Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo have had a difference of opinion. In 2023, Karrahbooo experienced backlash for her use of the N-word in her music. Despite being of mixed, Lil Yachty took the side of Karrahbooo's critics. He stated that the rapper should no longer use the word when she raps.