Lil Yachty Breaks Silence On Karrahbooo Leaving Concrete Boys

Karrahbooo was the first lady of the Concrete Boys. The collective founded by Lil Yachty always put forth the notion that they were a tight knit group. Which is what made the decision to remove Karrahbooo from the Concrete Boys Instagram bio so surprising. Fans quickly took note of the fact that the rapper was no longer included as a member. They also noticed that Karrahboo decided to unfollow Lil Yachty and the rest of the group on Twitter. Yachty confirmed the rumors on July 29.
The rapper hopped on Instagram Live to set the record straight about Karrahbooo. Right away, Lil Yachty makes it clear that it's an awkward topic to discuss. "How do I wanna say this," he says aloud. "I'mma say this sh*t one time. We have split ways with Karrah as far as this Concrete sh*t." The rapper asserted that there are no hard feelings between Karrahbooo and the rest of the Concrete Boys. He also made it clear that he wants Karrah to have continued success. "I have nothing to say," he explained. "Nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career."
Lil Yachty Voices Continued Support For Karrahbooo
Lil Yachty does not get into the specific reason Karrahbooo decided to leave. He reasserted his stance, despite noting at the onset that he would only explain himself once. "I don't have anything really bad to say or anything good to say," he added. "We just split, you know?" This is not the first time Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo have had a difference of opinion. In 2023, Karrahbooo experienced backlash for her use of the N-word in her music. Despite being of mixed, Lil Yachty took the side of Karrahbooo's critics. He stated that the rapper should no longer use the word when she raps.
"I do, like, get kinda annoyed how everyday somebody’s commenting, 'Why do y’all keep letting her say n**ga?'," Karrahbooo said on the Safe Space podcast. "So why don’t y’all go ahead and defend me to everybody right now?" Karrahbooo's plea to her label boss for support, however, did not go according to plan. Lil Yachty took the side of her critics. "That won’t happen," he explained. "You shouldn’t say it." Karrahbooo has not yet commented on her exit from Concrete Boys.