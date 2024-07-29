Lil Yachty Claps Back At Net Worth Reports With Staggering Career Earnings From 2016

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "On The Come Up" Premiere
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Lil Yachty attends the "On The Come Up" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
Yachty takes pride in his wealth.

Lil Yachty is an artist who has been around for a while at this point. Overall, he remains one of the most successful artists to come out of the 2016 XXL Freshman list. Considering the talent that was present that year, that really says something. Although some have always been Yachty haters, you can't deny that the artist has improved tremendously over the years. Moreover, he has experimented with new sounds while others have remained formulaic in their approaches.

In a recent song, Yachty spoke about having a higher net worth than your favorite artist. Some people on Twitter tried to call cap on this, immediately. However, Yachty was not going to allow that to slide. Below, you can see that some fans pointed towards a Google search that explains how Yachty's net worth is about $8 million. As Yachty explains, this is completely inaccurate. "I made 8 million in my first 8 months of rapping in 2016 on god," he wrote.

Lil Yachty Is Not To Be Played With

Back in 2016 and 2017, Yachty was heavily preaching financial literacy and his brand deals. An old episode of Everyday Struggle proves this to be the case. However, some fans must have forgotten. After all, Yachty was a brand ambassador for Sprite for quite some time. Moreover, he has numerous income streams that go beyond just music. While we do not know Lil Yachty's net worth for sure, let's just say that he will not be going bankrupt anytime soon.

Let us know what you think about this revelation from Lil Yachty, in the comments section down below. What do you make of these earnings from the artist? Do you believe Yachty when he claims to have made $8 million in just one year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

