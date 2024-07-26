Lil Yachty & Ian Drop Aptly Titled Track For The Critics, "Hate Me"

Yachty and ian's first collaboration gets backed with a Lyrical Lemonade-produced music video.

Two rappers that know how to get debates going are Lil Yachty and newcomer, ian. The Georgia native's evolution over the last year and change has earned him a lot of respect. However, at various points in this fan proclaimed, "generational run", Lil Boat has been accused of copying other rapper's styles and being a culture vulture. The latter of those allegations comes in conjunction with ian, who has essentially become a viral overnight sensation. He markets himself as just your average white suburban kid who hides his rap persona underneath. That combined with his Yeat influences clear as day on Valedictorian have led a lot of listeners to discredit him immediately. All of these reasons are why Lil Yachty and ian's collaboration, "Hate Me", comes at the right time.

This track is specifically for the haters, and it drops about a month after all of the aforementioned critiques were thrust upon them. Yachty and ian were also seen in the studio around that period, so this joint effort has been in the works. For now, "Hate Me" is out on YouTube only, and hopefully it gets a wider release because these guys snapped. Yachty and ian (in particular) have a lot of great one liners and quotables that fans are already gravitating toward (see below). Check out the #6 trending track for music on YouTube with the Lyrical Lemonade music video link.

"Hate Me"- Lil Yachty & Ian

Quotable Lyrics: