Ian Is Quickly Blowing Up Thanks To His Debut Mixtape "Valedictorian"

BYZachary Horvath14 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ian valedictorianian valedictorian

The Dallas, Texas native is building quite the brand.

Ian is a new face to the HNHH website, and we feel we are covering him at the appropriate time. The youngster hails from Dallas, Texas and seems to be grab sound cues from some of the more influential figures we have going right now. The two artists we could pick up on include Playboi Carti and Yeat. On his debut mixtape, Valedictorian, ian rides trap beats that like to include some killer synths all while rocking a flow that sounds like the aforementioned artists combined.

Valedictorian was announced in wholesome, yet hilarious fashion, as the rapper invited his grandmother and mother to reveal the exciting news. When you first get a look at ian, he does not present as your typical rapper. He comes across as an extremely privileged kid, especially with his yacht club-inspired attire. But when we listened to this project, we were completely floored in a good way.

Read More: Metro Boomin Coincidentally Posts Lil Wayne Track On IG After Clip From Weezy Concert Reveals "Not Like Us" Was Played At It

Listen To Valedictorian By Ian

He knows how to create straight bangers with some hilariously blunt similes like on "AirBinB," for example. "Huh, all that tough talk just not scary to me (Just not scary at all) / That is not your house, that's an AirBnB, huh." Ian has been receiving a lot of high-profile co-signs from Metro Boomin, Drake, Cole Bennett, Lil Yachty, and more. May be there is a reason why he has supposedly been shutting down streets in New York City (according to SK POP).

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Valedictorian by ian? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Does ian have what it takes to make it in hip-hop after hearing this? Do you think features were needed for this tape, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ian. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Valedictorian Tracklist:

  1. Holiday Intro with DJ Holiday
  2. Never Stop
  3. Bentayga
  4. AirBnB
  5. Hermes Sheets
  6. Omakase
  7. Chauncey
  8. Judgment
  9. Grand Slam
  10. Figure It Out

Read More: Kim Porter’s Alleged Friend Kola Boof Claims Pneumonia Can Be “Faked So Easily”

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
benji love gunMixtapesBenji. Comes Through With R&B Laced EP "Love Gun" With Spillage Village1308
lil wayne not like usMixtapesMetro Boomin Coincidentally Posts Lil Wayne Track On IG After Clip From Weezy Concert Reveals "Not Like Us" Was Played At It2.0K
kelce and swiftMixtapesTravis Kelce & Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Lead To Witty Song Pun From NFL Announcer3.6K
50 Cent Performs In MilanMixtapesDiddy Apology Gets Two Thumbs Down From 50 Cent: "Who Is Advising Him Right Now?"968