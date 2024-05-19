Ian Is Quickly Blowing Up Thanks To His Debut Mixtape "Valedictorian"

Ian is a new face to the HNHH website, and we feel we are covering him at the appropriate time. The youngster hails from Dallas, Texas and seems to be grab sound cues from some of the more influential figures we have going right now. The two artists we could pick up on include Playboi Carti and Yeat. On his debut mixtape, Valedictorian, ian rides trap beats that like to include some killer synths all while rocking a flow that sounds like the aforementioned artists combined.

Valedictorian was announced in wholesome, yet hilarious fashion, as the rapper invited his grandmother and mother to reveal the exciting news. When you first get a look at ian, he does not present as your typical rapper. He comes across as an extremely privileged kid, especially with his yacht club-inspired attire. But when we listened to this project, we were completely floored in a good way.

Listen To Valedictorian By Ian

He knows how to create straight bangers with some hilariously blunt similes like on "AirBinB," for example. "Huh, all that tough talk just not scary to me (Just not scary at all) / That is not your house, that's an AirBnB, huh." Ian has been receiving a lot of high-profile co-signs from Metro Boomin, Drake, Cole Bennett, Lil Yachty, and more. May be there is a reason why he has supposedly been shutting down streets in New York City (according to SK POP).

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Valedictorian by ian? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Does ian have what it takes to make it in hip-hop after hearing this? Do you think features were needed for this tape, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ian. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Valedictorian Tracklist:

Holiday Intro with DJ Holiday Never Stop Bentayga AirBnB Hermes Sheets Omakase Chauncey Judgment Grand Slam Figure It Out

