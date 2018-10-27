solo debut
- SongsRiTchie Of Injury Reserve Drops His Solo Debut Single "RiTchie Valens"The Injury Reserve bandmate is starting his solo career. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChloe Bailey Announces Release Date For Debut Solo Single "Have Mercy"Chloe Bailey's long-awaited debut solo single is scheduled to arrive next week.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsSteve Lacy Drops Off "Outro Freestyle" Ahead Of Solo Album DebutApollo XXI's outro. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSteve Lacy Confirms Solo Debut: "May 24 Expect An Album"The Internet's Steve Lacy refuses to define the steps he takes outside the group dynamic.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Says A "Father Of 4" "Repackage" Is Coming With 4 New SongsOffset joins elite company in retouching his magnum opus, "Father of 4."By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Offset's Solo Debut "Father Of 4"Featuring J. Cole, Travis Scott, Gunna, 21 Savage, Cardi B & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicOffset Celebrates 21 Savage's ICE Release By Ringing In The Player's BallYou can't put a price on freedom.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Previews Previously Unheard Solo Material On Quality Control's TwitterOffset channels Dapper Dan in his latest solo teaser.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake's SoundCloud Record Obliterated By BTS' JiminThe relentless push of K-Pop is backed by powerful lobbyists in South Korea.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Teases Fans Over Solo Debut: "Should I Leak Sum?"Offset's solo debut is supposed to drop imminently.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez, Takeoff & Mick Jenkins Top This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch