RiTchie Of Injury Reserve Drops His Solo Debut Single "RiTchie Valens"

Since the unfortunate 2020 passing of Injury Reserve member Jordan "Stepa J" Grogg, Nathaniel Ritchie and Parker Corey have been working things out. According to Fader, the Arizona duo have been fine tuning their new approach to Injury Reserve. In an interview with the publication, Ritchie and Corey described it as a “gentle handoff.” They are now referred to as By Storm. All of that went down in August and since that time Ritchie has also decided to go through a bit of a renaissance himself. He switched up the stylization of his name to simply RiTchie.

The experimental rapper has also decided to begin a solo career in the process. How RiTchie is going about this is by dropping his debut single. It is named after one of the most famous artists of all time, Ritchie Valens. If you do not know who he is, Valens operated in the Chicano rock movement and tragically passed back on February 3, 1959. He is mostly known for his hit song "La Bamba."

Read More: Usher Made Just $671 At The Super Bowl, But There Is A Catch

Listen To "RiTchie Valens" By RiTchie

RiTchie first dropped a track on his streaming platforms back in July with Loraine James called "Deja Vu." But this is his first solo release, and it is stylized as "RiTchie Valens." He brings a zany energy to the track with his screeching but infectious "Riiiittchhieee" vocal lines. Hopefully, he more coming soon, because this one is a lot of fun.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "RiTchie Valens," by RiTchie? Is he the best Injury Reserve member, why or why not? Does he have what it takes to forge a successful solo career? Should he drop his debut album this year too, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding RiTchie and Injury Reserve. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's Crazed Fans Pushed Him To Move Into New Home, Jason Kelce Reveals

[Via]