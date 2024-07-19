JT's "City Cinderella" Is For The Haters & The Self-Confident Girlies

JT is continuing to grow her solo portfolio away from the City Girls with City Cinderella. However, if you enjoy those anti-hater anthems, do not fret. Yung Miami's other half is providing that and then some for 16 tracks ("Servin", "JT Coming", "Star Of The Show"). In addition to that though, we are also getting some background information on what makes JT tick. For example, fans will come to learn that she did not have it easy growing up. It is where she gets her subsequent resilience and confidence just moments later on "Intro (Hope)". "Thesе are facts, ask the b****es on my block how / I was parked at them stoves with them pieces in my socks / And I'm still hot, in the summer, terry cloth / Made it to the top and I swear I'll never stop".