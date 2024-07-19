JT's "City Cinderella" Is For The Haters & The Self-Confident Girlies

JT is continuing to grow her solo portfolio away from the City Girls with City Cinderella. However, if you enjoy those anti-hater anthems, do not fret. Yung Miami's other half is providing that and then some for 16 tracks ("Servin", "JT Coming", "Star Of The Show"). In addition to that though, we are also getting some background information on what makes JT tick. For example, fans will come to learn that she did not have it easy growing up. It is where she gets her subsequent resilience and confidence just moments later on "Intro (Hope)". "Thesе are facts, ask the b****es on my block how / I was parked at them stoves with them pieces in my socks / And I'm still hot, in the summer, terry cloth / Made it to the top and I swear I'll never stop".
Songs like this help break up some of the monotonous qualities of a tape filled with cuts about that aforementioned self-assurance. However, with those tracks being so well produced and performed, you almost forget about that. Overall, JT presents herself with so much poise and it is why City Cinderella works for what it was set out to accomplish. On top of giving fans this eagerly awaited debut mixtape, JT also has loads of other goodies. One of them is a 20 plus minute documentary, which further delves into the rapper's solo journey, obstacles, and the rise of the City Girls. Additionally, the Miami, Florida native recently announced the tour surrounding this inaugural solo project. It will kick off on August 20 and will run through September 22.
City Cinderella- JT
City Cinderella Tracklist: