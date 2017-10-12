debut mixtape
- MusicLil Baby's Debut Mixtape "Perfect Timing" Turns 6: The Genesis Of A Generational StarBaby’s first project was as a shaky launchpad, but he ultimately landed on his feet.By Demi Phillips
- NewsNardo Wick Introduces Himself On Debut Album "Who Is Nardo Wick?"Nardo Wick drops his debut album "Who Is Nardo Wick?" featuring Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsA$AP Rocky Re-Releases Debut Mixtape "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP" On Digital Streaming PlatformsNearly ten years after its initial release in 2011, "LIVE.LOVE.A$AP" is available on digital streaming platforms. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsYSL Artist YTB Trench Releases Debut Mixtape "Versatalien"YTB Trench releases his debut mixtape "Versatalien" featuring Young Thug and Gunna.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFenix Flexin Releases His Debut Mixtape "Fenix Flexin Vol. 1"Fenix Flexin releases his debut solo mixtape with features from Drakeo The Ruler, Rob Vicious, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Eazzyy Declares Himself "Rookie Of The Year" On His Debut MixtapeLil Eazzyy releases his debut mixtape "Rookie Of The Year" with features from G Herbo, Bizzy Banks, Tay Keith, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWacotron Drops Debut Mixtape "SMOKIN TEXAS" With Executive Production From SouthsideWacotron drops his debut mixtape "SMOKIN TEXAS" featuring G Herbo.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBRS Kash Releases Debut Mixtape "Kash Only" With DaBaby, Mulatto, City Girls, & MoreBRS Kash emerges as one of the hottest new hitmakers with his debut mixtape "Kash Only".By Alex Zidel
- NewsIman Shumpert Makes His Gangsta Grillz Debut With "Joyride"It's better than you think.By Dre D.
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "Revenge" Is Officially Certified GoldXXXTENTACION's 2017 project is now certified gold.By Aron A.
- NewsDrako Drops Off "Time" Off His Debut Mixtape "Fully Loaded"Drako is back with a new cut off his forthcoming project, "Fully Loaded."By Aron A.
- NewsLil Gnar Proves His Versatility On "Gnar Lif3" With Lil Skies, IDK, & MoreLil Gnar releases his debut mixtape "Gnar Lif3."By Alex Zidel
- NewsBhad Bhabie Releases Her Debut Project "15" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Lil Yachty & MoreBhad Bhabie drops off "15."By Aron A.
- MusicBhad Bhabie Taps Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty & More For "15" TracklistBhad Bhabie's debut mixtape, "15" drops next week.By Aron A.
- MusicH.E.R. Explains Why She Hid Her Identity: "I Wanted My Music To Be The Main Focus"Gabi Wilson is over hiding who she really is. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJoey Bada$$' "1999" Hits Streaming Platforms For 6th AnniversaryJoey Bada$$' debut project is now available on all platforms.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicTekashi 6IX9INE's "Day69" Debut Mixtape Is HereThe controversial 6IX9INE makes his entrance.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Pump Is Now No. 1 On Billboard's Emerging Artists ChartLil Pump is quickly rising up the charts.By Matt F