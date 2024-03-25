JT Says Debut Solo Mixtape,"City Cinderella," Is "Coming Soon"

JT says her debut solo mixtape, which appears to be titled, City Cinderella, is coming soon. She made the announcement by rocking a t-shirt that displayed the information during the opening night of her ongoing headlining tour. She kicked things off with a show in Houston on Saturday night. Over the course of the next month, she'll also be performing in Dallas, Jacksonville, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Miami, Baltimore, Charlotte, New York, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Kansas City.

After the show, fans asked whether they could purchase the “City Cinderella coming soon” t-shirts. JT revealed on Twitter that fans will have the opportunity to buy them at her shows. She also agreed with a fan who remarked that her new mixtape will "change the game."

JT Performs At Wireless Festival

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 09: JT of City Girls performs during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

JT previously discussed her upcoming project in a statement after the release of her single, "Sideways." “I’m excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity,” she said at the time. “I love everything about being an artist! I just want to chill, look good, and drop pretty, cocky b**ch music. I’m the City Cinderella!” Check out the t-shirt JT rocked during her opening night show as well as a tweet she made about the outfit afterward below.

JT Teases New Album

Prior to the release of her upcoming mixtape, JT last dropped a project alongside her City Girls partner, Yung Miami, in 2023. That project was titled RAW and peaked at 117 on the Billboard 200. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and her new music on HotNewHipHop.

