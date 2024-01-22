JT Previews New Solo Music With Karaoke Videos

Last year, JT and Yung Miami released their newest album RAW. The album features appearances from Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J, Usher, and Kim Petras. Despite those impressive features, the record underperformed commercially. Fans online compared its performance to the duo's previous effort City On Lock and looked for reason why it wasn't translating. One fan theory is that maybe the pair are better off as solo artists, something they've mused on before.

JT has been teasing towards a substantial solo release since months before the release of RAW. It started when she dropped her debut solo single "No Bars." The song received some positive buzz from both fans and critics and is among the most streamed tracks on RAW. Before the album even released she claimed that she was still hungry, a statement that many fans assumed meant there was a solo project on the way. She's made some moves and some statements in 2024 that have fans even more confident she will be dropping something soon.

JT Raps Her New Songs

At the beginning of the month, JT made a vow for 2024. She took to social media to express her goal to release not just good verses, but entire good songs. It seems like yet another indication that this year will be the one where she becomes a full-on solo artist. She followed it up a few days later with a snippet of new music that saw her going in an entirely new direction.

Now she's sharing previews of even more new music. This time, she's doing karaoke to her own songs giving fans a preview of both the tracks and her potential live performances of them. While no concrete news about new music is available yet, she's clearly been busy working. What do you think of the new songs JT has previewed so far this year? Would you be excited for a solo project from the City Girls rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

