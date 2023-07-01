JT Announces New Clothing Project, The Girl JT World

JT has announced that she’s launching what appears to be a clothing line for her fans, later this week. The City Girls rapper detailed the project in a post on Instagram, Tuesday afternoon. While didn’t reveal exact details on the venture, she confirmed fans will be able to access her first collection on Friday.

“TheGirlJTWorld is something I’ve been working a long time for, and something I put my heart into as an expression of self and giving back to my followers,” she wrote in the post. “I’ve felt so much love and support from you guys that I wanted to create something where we could all be together and engage in conversation that combines everything that’s important to me: fashion, music, and more.”

JT With Her City Girls Partner, Yung Miami

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 03: Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

JT continued: “Thank y’all so much for waiting, supporting, and seeing me for me and hope that y’all will love TheGirlJTWorld just as much as I do. I’m excited to explore fashion more as a lane for myself and can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been up to <3. That said, my first collection is dropping 7/21.”

Fans in the comments section of the post were stoked by the news. One wrote: “We are so ready for this drop. Already sitting coins aside to cop some.” Another added: “I’m so ready to shop. Wearing all tingz cunty all tingz JT!” Check out the full statement on The Girl JT World’s Instagram page below.

JT Announces Clothing Venture

New clothing isn’t the only thing JT has treated fans to as of late. She also dropped a new single titled, “No Bars,” last week. Be on the lookout for more details on JT’s collection in the coming days.

