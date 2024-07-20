JT Is Equal Parts Raunchy & Witty On "90's Baby"

JT's skill for writing hits continues to be realized here.

Even though it has only been a day since JT put out City Cinderella, 24 hours is all we need to realize that she is a certified hitmaker now. While she did have a couple under her belt beforehand with "No Bars" and "OKAY", seeing how she could carry that streak onto her debut mixtape was an interesting aspect going into the project. It turns out that the Yung Miami's other half passes that test with flying colors, because JT has another one with "90's Baby". For starters, the Miami MC's confident performance is the biggest reason why this track succeeds.

Here, JT is rapping about how she is essentially the baddest of them all. So much so that, "I'm the b**** he tell where he stash the bricks / I'm the b**** he cop all the rocks and s***". These are just a couple of the hilariously blunt bars that prove why she has the male gaze on lock. What also makes "90's Baby" tick is the terrific sample flip and incorporation from Buddah Bless. His producing talents are on full display, as he pitches and speeds up part of the chorus from Joe's 1997 hit "All The Things (Your Man Won't Do)". It ties into the title and the aforementioned theme perfectly. Check out its music video, which is blowing up just as fast as JT.

"90's Baby"- JT

