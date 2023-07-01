JT from City Girls has released her first new solo single in a while. While she originally made waves years ago with “JT First Day Out,” now she’s taking on another song all on her own. After teasing the song earlier this week and being met with quite a bit of fan hype, “No Bars” dropped last night. Despite JT being the only rapper on board the track is surprisingly multi-faceted. While the song feels like it could wrap up after the long first verse it subverts expectations with a second even more intense follow-up.

The track is primarily produced by Noc who has worked with Coi Leray in the past. But the primary name grabbing people’s attention in the liner notes is Nicki Minaj. Nicki Minaj and JT have become pretty good friends recently. The two are consistently appearing on each other’s Instagram lives to discuss all kinds of different topics. Most recently they talked about “Endless Fashion,” Nicki’s new song with JT’s partner Lil Uzi Vert. The song went viral for Nicki’s performance in particular and they had a hilarious time breaking it down. Now their friendship has advanced beyond just IG Lives to full-on songwriting.

JT Spits Bars Despite The Title

Another ongoing storyline that gets JT fans’ attention is her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert. The pair had a bit of a viral eruption at the BET Awards last month. While it was initially reported to involve Uzi spitting a bar about Ice Spice in their performance, both sides denied that. The couple has also seemed to thoroughly make up in the weeks since.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert were photographed together at the Pink Tape party celebrating the release of Uzi's new album.

Quotable Lyrics:

He gon’ keep the bills paid ’cause he know a b*tch fine

B*tches always in my business, “JT, what you really do?”

I be at home playin’ fetch by a swimmin’ pool

I’m a real big dog, b*tch, you a Scrappy-Doo