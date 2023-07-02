In a hilarious clip shared to social media, JT pointed at Lil Uzi Vert when asked what her “favorite thing to eat” was. The couple was riding in Uzi’s new drop-top Rolls-Royce Cullinan when the question was asked to JT at a stoplight. She broke out laughing as the car pulled away.

However, not everyone has found the clip that funny. JT most recently made headlines for reportedly assaulting Uzi while at the BET Awards last weekend. Per reports, the City Girl threw a phone at Uzi over them shouting out Ice Spice during their performance. Furthermore, JT was reportedly heard cursing out Uzi. “Fucking groupie… BITCH, fuck wrong with you, bitch… gimme my fucking phone, bitch.” “He said “eat” not “beat”,” remarked one person in the comments of the video, reshared by The Neighborhood Talk.

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Drama Explained

It appears that the phone-throwing incident was just the start of the drama between the couple this week. JT’s representative told TMZ that the blowup was over the rapper losing her seat during the event. Then images of JT and Uzi embracing at the release of The Pink Tape emerged, suggesting that the couple was doing alright.

Meanwhile, Trick Daddy came out with a very strongly-worded defense of JT. “Y’all know when I get live I got some shit to say,” Trick said. “Let me explain something to you n****s. If you not from Miami, if you not from the state of Florida, leave our Miami and Florida bitches alone if you don’t understand them. “All y’all bitches got something to say about JT. ‘Oh, she was ratchet, too ghetto.’ That’s what you get when you fuck with a Miami bitch. I actually thought she represented. That’s my homegirl man. That’s my homegirl, that’s how Miami bitches react, that’s how they behave, that’s how we was raised.”

