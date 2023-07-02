Things turned violent at a recent house party when Memphis rapper Gloss Up threw down with BBJay, one of Finesse2tymes’ girlfriends. The interaction, which Gloss Up alleges to have started, appears to be a continuation of her recent beef with Finesse. Gloss Up recently commented on a picture that featured Finesse and his son posing with stacks of cash. “Ion Play about My Boys You’ll Never See Them Like This. Shit Not Cute ! We Raising Black Men Not Hood [ninja emoji],” Gloss Up wrote in response to the image.

After the fight, Gloss Up addressed the incident on social media. “Ima Say This & Ima Done No 304 Did Shit To Me Yall Seee The Video Is Clearly The End Of The Fight. Im The One Popped The Shit Off. Y’all 304s Walk Pass Y’all “Oops” & That’s The Problem & That’s The Problem Yall Nice Asf.” When reached for further comment by The Neighborhood Talk, Gloss Up said “Hey there is nothing to explain but thank you for support “Rich Baby Mama”.”

More Relationship Drama For Finesse2tymes

Seeing BBJay throw down with Gloss Up is just the latest relationship drama for Finesse2tymes. Famous for his open embrace of polyamory, F2T reportedly went through a breakup earlier this week. Nia Love reportedly left the rapper, taking to social media to address the rumor. “I appreciate y’all eating his ass up in the comments about me but stop connectin me to him… I left a week ago & he still dragging it.”

It’s been a meteoric rise for the Memphis rapper, who was recently named to XXL‘s Freshman Class of 2023. However, it’s not all been smooth sailing. Recently, a concert afterparty in Atlanta was disrupted by a nearby shooting. Meanwhile, F2T had to put a promoter on blast after the man was unable to pay the rapper’s fee. Furthermore, while more public acceptance of poly relationships is always good to see, F2T’s also showing the messier side of things at almost every turn. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]