Ray Vaughn Sets Release Date For Debut Mixtape Alongside Release Of Multi-Phased "DOLLAR menu"

Ray Vaughn is finally near the end of his painfully long rollout of his debut mixtape. This has been a grueling stretch for us as we have been ready for him to drop a LP of sorts for years now. But we can say that is coming and very soon. On April 18, the TDE rapper will be delivering The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu. Previously believed to be an EP, we are happy to say that is going to be a beefier listening experience. The Long Beach native has dropped a bevy of singles over the last year and change. But it seems that only a handful will make the tracklist. Those being "CEMETERY lanterns," "FLAT shasta" with Ash Leone, and now the semi-title track, "DOLLAR menu."
On this one, Ray Vaughn is once again delivering some more backstory on who he is as a person. To say that he had a rough upbringing would be understatement. On both tracks before this one, he's touched on losing close friends to violence, his relationship with his mom, among other things. "DOLLAR menu" not only focuses on growing up poor but expertly flips the title on the second half. "Standin' on couches 'cause I'm tryna f*ck that b*tch, bring the bottles to me (Sheesh) / Y'all be in DMs beggin' these h*es I feed off the dollar menu (Woo) / Started off broke, now I got that munyun, blicky, I got it with me (Blick)." Ray's delivery, especially on the more aggressive section, definitely has some similarities to that of Kendrick Lamar. But he still brings a different enough approach to make it unique to him.
Ray Vaughn "DOLLAR menu"
Quotable Lyrics:
Dollar menu saved my life
Baby, everything gon' be aight
Ten piece, but my mama didn't eat that night
Promise, I'ma keep it ninety-nine cent for life
Last night I had sleep for dinner (And the dreams feels good)
