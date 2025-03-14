Ray Vaughn Gets Deeply Personal On New Track "FLAT Shasta"

Ray Vaughn has been making a name for himself in hip-hop circles this year. He responded to Joey Bada$$'s New Year's Day comeback track "The Ruler's Back" with "Crashout Heritage," fighting back against Joey's claims that the West Coast has been the subject of overhyping. And now, the latest hip-hop signing to Top Dawg Entertainment seems to be lining up for his first full-length release on the label. Earlier in March, he released "CEMETERY lanterns." He's followed up that strong single with "FLAT shasta," a track featuring additional vocals from Ash Leone.

"FLAT shasta" is remarkably personal. Ray Vaughn talks about his mother and the life she had to live to make sure her kids weren't doomed to the same cycle. He talks about how she used to scam and sell drugs to provide for them. He wishes that he could ease her pain. The lyrics suggest that she is still feeling the effects of caring for seven kids. She continues to deal with drug addiction and mental illness. The track is extremely heartfelt, a noticeable contrast to the more braggadocious lyrics that make up much of the rest of his discography. Ash Leone's vocals are beautiful as well, and the production fits the mood of the song. Ray Vaughn's first project with TDE is probably on the way, and the recent singles have been very encouraging. Stream "FLAT shasta" below.

Ray Vaughn - "FLAT shasta" (feat. Ash Leone)

Quotable Lyrics: