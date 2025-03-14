Black Lives Matter Berates Lil Yachty For Calling Organization A "Scam"

Lil Yachty performs onstage during a taping of the long-running concert series "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live on June 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. © Suzanne Cordeiro / Special to American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Yachty spoke on charitable efforts during a recent episode of Quenlin Blackwell's YouTube cooking show.

Lil Yachty is currently on the CHROMAKOPIA world tour alongside trek mates Paris Texas and Tyler, The Creator, but the world doesn't wait to respond to an artist on the road. He caused some controversy this week thanks to his recent appearance on the YouTube cooking show Feeding Starving Celebrities with Quenlin Blackwell. The Atlanta artist was answering a question about charitable efforts he's recently supported (at the 32-minute mark of the video below) when he was asked about the Black Lives Matter organization. "BLM is a scam," Yachty expressed. "BLM, it literally was a scam. They bought mansions and...You probably wouldn't know anything about it because you don't care about Black people," he joked.

Lil Yachty's comments about Black Lives Matter refer to allegations that Patrisse Cullors, a BLM cofounder, bought a $6 million L.A. mansion in 2020 with fundraising donations. Perhaps his message was a bit more nuanced than this, but sadly, he didn't leave a lot of room for interpretation. This led other entities and individuals to further engage with this debate, including Black Lives Matter themselves. Their Global Network Foundation responded to Fox News' request for comment on this Yachty matter.

Black Lives Matter Plaza

"It’s clear Lil Yachty has been drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid," Black Lives Matter reportedly stated to the outlet. "His comments are wrong. They are misinformed, unoriginal, and crafted to please the same people who profit from Black suffering. The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter. It is watching Black artists with massive platforms recycle the same tired attacks on Black movements while ignoring the actual systems killing us. Black Lives Matter has supported Black families who have lost loved ones to police violence. We have built programs, funded mutual aid, and fought in courtrooms and on the streets to protect our people."

Furthermore, this lines up with government challenges to Black Lives Matter, such as the dismantling of their plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C. and the general attacks on DEI initiatives and progressive policy on behalf of the incumbent Trump administration. So things are pretty stressful right now. Maybe Lil Yachty responds to this clap-back in the near future or he just lets it leave the media cycle.

