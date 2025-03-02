Lil Yachty Gives Tyler, The Creator His Flowers For Being A Visionary At Chromakopia Milwaukee

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Lil Yachty performs on theAmerican Express stage during Austin City Limits weekend two day three at Zilker Park Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Lil Yachty recognizes Tyler, The Creator's genius by respectfully giving him his flowers at the latest Chromakopia tour stop.

Lil Yachty took a moment during his Chromakopia World Tour set to honor Tyler, The Creator, praising him as a once-in-a-generation visionary. “I want to show my appreciation to my big brother Tyler, The Creator,” Yachty told the crowd during a performance on February 27. “That man is a genius. He’s paved the way. We might not see another creative like him for 20, 30, even 100 years. I just want to make sure I give him his flowers—he’s special.”

Earlier this month, Yachty made headlines for an unexpected misstep while performing on Tyler’s tour in Milwaukee. Attempting to jump off the stage to interact with the crowd, he lost his footing and hit the ground. After a brief moment of shock, he laughed it off and quickly climbed back on stage. Security escorted him back, cutting short his plans to dive into the audience. “Bro, what the fuck! I almost just died!” he exclaimed, laughing as the crowd erupted into a chant of “Yachty!”

More: Tyler The Creator Pops Off On Store That Secretly Recorded His Shopping Trip With Lil Yachty

How Tyler, The Creator Inspired Lil Yachty

Beyond his tour moments, Yachty recently reflected on his past relationship with singer Mariah The Scientist. Speaking on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, he admitted he wasn’t the best partner when they dated as college students. “I was a shit person to her,” he confessed. “She was really great, so great. I get it. She was a great person.” Responding to Mariah’s recent comments on Yung Miami’s podcast, Yachty acknowledged her restraint in speaking about their relationship. “That’s the first time she’s ever mentioned us publicly. She didn’t shit on me, and I respect that. She didn’t lie.”

When asked if he wanted to apologize, Yachty hesitated. “Our relationship spans years, since high school. It’s long and blurry. YOLO, bro. Shout out to her—tons of love and respect.”

More: Soulja Boy Ruthlessly Mocks Lil Yachty For Discussing Drake’s Rumored “Super Soak” Diss

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Tyler The Creator "Almost Passed Out" When He Heard ASAP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict 4.3K
Tyler The Creator Store Recorded Shopping Lil Yachty Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Pops Off On Store That Secretly Recorded His Shopping Trip With Lil Yachty 846
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Tyler The Creator Throws It Back With Sexyy Red In Wild Camp Flog Gnaw Performance Clip 1485
1/ST Presents The Inaugural California Crown In Partnership With The h.wood Group At Santa Anita Park Music Lil Yachty Admits He Was A “Sh*t Person” To Mariah The Scientist When They Dated 2.0K