Lil Yachty Gives Tyler, The Creator His Flowers For Being A Visionary At Chromakopia Milwaukee

Lil Yachty took a moment during his Chromakopia World Tour set to honor Tyler, The Creator, praising him as a once-in-a-generation visionary. “I want to show my appreciation to my big brother Tyler, The Creator,” Yachty told the crowd during a performance on February 27. “That man is a genius. He’s paved the way. We might not see another creative like him for 20, 30, even 100 years. I just want to make sure I give him his flowers—he’s special.”

Earlier this month, Yachty made headlines for an unexpected misstep while performing on Tyler’s tour in Milwaukee. Attempting to jump off the stage to interact with the crowd, he lost his footing and hit the ground. After a brief moment of shock, he laughed it off and quickly climbed back on stage. Security escorted him back, cutting short his plans to dive into the audience. “Bro, what the fuck! I almost just died!” he exclaimed, laughing as the crowd erupted into a chant of “Yachty!”

How Tyler, The Creator Inspired Lil Yachty

Beyond his tour moments, Yachty recently reflected on his past relationship with singer Mariah The Scientist. Speaking on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, he admitted he wasn’t the best partner when they dated as college students. “I was a shit person to her,” he confessed. “She was really great, so great. I get it. She was a great person.” Responding to Mariah’s recent comments on Yung Miami’s podcast, Yachty acknowledged her restraint in speaking about their relationship. “That’s the first time she’s ever mentioned us publicly. She didn’t shit on me, and I respect that. She didn’t lie.”