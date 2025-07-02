Tyler, the Creator showed up to the graduation ceremony for the girl from his viral "Esmeralda" video from early in his career. She is daughter of Tyler’s managers Christian and Kelly Clancy, according to Complex. As she walked across the stage to accept her diploma, he shouted out "Esmeralda!" from the crowd. The wholesome moment almost caused her to break into a laugh on stage.

As a clip of the ceremony circulated on social media, fans reflected on how old the moment made them feel. "We getting old as sh*t," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "I remember that video…. Wait how old is Tyler and how old is she now??? Mennn I feel so old." One more added: "Am I the only young person who doesn't know who the who she is? Too many old people around."

Tyler The Creator "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour

Tyler, the Creator is currently traveling on his CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR, with special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. He most recently performed a pair of shows in Chicago at the United Center. Before that, he hit the stage in Cleveland and Cincinnati. Over the next month, he'll perform in Boston, Baltimore, New York City, and more North American cities before heading abroad in August. There, he has lined up shows in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Tyler originally released CHROMAKOPIA as his eighth studio album in October of 2024. The project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and notched several spots on the Billboard Hot 100. The tracklist features appearances from Daniel Caesar, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Schoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, and more.