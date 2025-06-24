Tyler, the Creator and Doechii premiered a new collaboration at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2026 Show at Place Georges-Pompidou in Paris on Tuesday. It appears that the track is titled, "Get Right," although official details are still unclear. The two rappers previously collaborated on "Balloon" off of Tyler's latest album, CHROMAKOPIA.

As the upbeat track has been circulating on social media, fans have been stoked by the news. "These two have such insane chemistry, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get even more collabs down the road," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Nah this is a collab made in heaven [fire emojis] they had great chemistry on Balloon excited for an official release of this."

Tyler The Creator & Doechii

Tyler, the Creator previously showed his appreciation for Doechii during an interview with Nardwuar in March. “Genius, love her. That girl’s an alien. She’s an alien,” he said at the time. “I came across Doechii on something that YouTube recommended. It was the ‘Catfish’ record or 'Nissan Altima.' I was like, ‘What is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell.’ And I clicked it and I was blown away and I just kept going and kept going and kept going.”

Tyler The Creator also brought out Doechii during a concert in Los Angeles in February for his Chromakopia Tour. He welcomed her to the stage saying: "I'm so happy she exists. We have to keep supporting everything she does. Keep supporting art. Keep supporting art."