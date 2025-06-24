Tyler The Creator & Doechii Premiere New Song During Louis Vuitton Show

Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Further details on the track from Tyler, the Creator and Doechii are unclear, but fans are already thrilled.

Tyler, the Creator and Doechii premiered a new collaboration at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2026 Show at Place Georges-Pompidou in Paris on Tuesday. It appears that the track is titled, "Get Right," although official details are still unclear. The two rappers previously collaborated on "Balloon" off of Tyler's latest album, CHROMAKOPIA.

As the upbeat track has been circulating on social media, fans have been stoked by the news. "These two have such insane chemistry, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get even more collabs down the road," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Nah this is a collab made in heaven [fire emojis] they had great chemistry on Balloon excited for an official release of this."

Tyler The Creator & Doechii

Tyler, the Creator previously showed his appreciation for Doechii during an interview with Nardwuar in March. “Genius, love her. That girl’s an alien. She’s an alien,” he said at the time. “I came across Doechii on something that YouTube recommended. It was the ‘Catfish’ record or 'Nissan Altima.' I was like, ‘What is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell.’ And I clicked it and I was blown away and I just kept going and kept going and kept going.”

Tyler The Creator also brought out Doechii during a concert in Los Angeles in February for his Chromakopia Tour. He welcomed her to the stage saying: "I'm so happy she exists. We have to keep supporting everything she does. Keep supporting art. Keep supporting art."

The previous September, Doechii told Ebro Darden that Tyler was one of her favorite artists. “Lately I’ve been into a lot of MF DOOM, rest in peace,” she said at the time. “Westside Gunn — he’s so talented. So incredible. Tyler, The Creator, JAY-Z. I’m from the south so I didn’t grow up on a lot of JAY-Z, but I recently went through all of his discography. Oh my God! Everybody knows he’s crazy but damn! Hearing his growth?! Wow, so incredible. He’s so cool.”

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
