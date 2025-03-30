Tyler The Creator Labels Doechii An "Alien" While Showering Her With Praise

Tyler The Creator showed tons of love for Doechii during his recent interview with Nardwuar. In a clip circulating on social media, he described her as a "genius" and an "alien," while reflecting on how he discovered her music. “Genius, love her. That girl’s an alien. She’s an alien,” he said, “I came across Doechii on something that YouTube recommended. It was the ‘Catfish’ record or ‘Nissan Altima.’ I was like, ‘What is this? Damn, this girl pretty as hell.’ And I clicked it and I was blown away and I just kept going and kept going and kept going.”

He continued: “I was like ‘Oh my God!’ and then I DMd her and I was like, ‘N***a, I’m gonna need you in a few months!’ And then we linked and yeah, she’s incredible. I’m so happy that she [won a Grammy] and she’s in folks’ faces and we have to just keep supporting artists who care about things.”

Tyler The Creator & Doechii's Relationship

The Nardwuar interview isn't the first time Tyler The Creator and Doechii have shown love for one another. During an interview back in September, Doechii told Ebro Darden that Tyler was one of her favorite artists. “Lately I’ve been into a lot of MF DOOM, rest in peace,” she said at the time. “Westside Gunn — he’s so talented. So incredible. Tyler, The Creator, JAY-Z. I’m from the south so I didn’t grow up on a lot of JAY-Z, but I recently went through all of his discography. Oh my God! Everybody knows he’s crazy but damn! Hearing his growth?! Wow, so incredible. He’s so cool.”