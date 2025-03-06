Doechii Can Barely Walk In Paris As Fans Mob Her During Meet-And-Greet Event

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 423 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Doechii Paris Fans Mob Meet And Greet Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Doechii attends the "Le Grand Diner du Louvre" Passage Richelieu Photocall at Musee du Louvre on March 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Doechii already has a lot to celebrate in 2025, whether that's her first Grammy wins or her new singles and collaborations.

Doechii spent this week in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, popping out in stunning fits to celebrate all the things she already accomplished in 2025. Most importantly, she also took the time to share this with fans, as she met up with a mob of them for a meet and greet event in the French city. You can see how the Tampa native's team had to carry her above the crowd as they gather all around her, but she took it all in stride as she gracefully interacted with her supporters and signed ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL vinyl records left and right.

For those unaware, the Swamp Princess has a lot to celebrate and look forward to in 2025. Doechii just released her "Anxiety" single, won her first ever Grammys for her aforementioned 2024 mixtape, dropped the "ExtraL" collaborative track with JENNIE, and will reportedly release her debut studio album later this year. All the while, events like this Paris meet-up show the slowly but surely growing group of fans she's amassing along the way. Not every Twitter user will give credit where it's due, but there are clearly more important indicators of love and support.

Read More: Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean To Reunite Alongside Doechii & More Stars For Miami's Jazz In The Gardens

Doechii & Tyler, The Creator

"I'm so happy she exists," Tyler, The Creator remarked shortly after Doechii accompanied him onstage for a Los Angeles concert, one of various he recently held. "We have to keep supporting everything she does. Keep supporting art." Their "Balloon" team-up off of the Hawthorne creative's CHROMAKOPIA album is a surefire fan favorite, and it's amazing to see their creative energies connect. Hopefully she gets the chance to work with even more minds in the future, especially as her sphere of influence and artistry grows with each new move.

However, Doechii also wants to make it clear to her fans that if they don't respect hip-hop's craftsmanship and power, they can't support her. "Old-school hip-hop is vulnerability,” she recently told The Cut for a newly published cover story. “I’m gravitating towards the pure skill that was incorporated, [and] anyone who doesn’t think that hip-hop is an intellectual genre, I think that assumption is rooted in racism."

Read More: Respect Or Robbery? Nicki Minaj Fans Accuse Doechii Of Stealing Her Style

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Tyler, The Creator Brings Out Doechii At L.A. Show & Praises Her Artistry, "I'm So Happy She Exists" 1.6K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Doechii Says Doubts About The Intellect Of Hip-Hop Are “Rooted In Racism” 1.7K
Tommy Hilfiger - Arrivals - September 2024 New York Fashion Week Music Doechii Confirms That Her Debut Studio Album Is Coming In 2025 1365
Nicki Minaj Fans Doechii Stealing Style Hip Hop News Music Respect Or Robbery? Nicki Minaj Fans Accuse Doechii Of Stealing Her Style 2.4K