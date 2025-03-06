Doechii Can Barely Walk In Paris As Fans Mob Her During Meet-And-Greet Event

Doechii spent this week in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week, popping out in stunning fits to celebrate all the things she already accomplished in 2025. Most importantly, she also took the time to share this with fans, as she met up with a mob of them for a meet and greet event in the French city. You can see how the Tampa native's team had to carry her above the crowd as they gather all around her, but she took it all in stride as she gracefully interacted with her supporters and signed ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL vinyl records left and right.

For those unaware, the Swamp Princess has a lot to celebrate and look forward to in 2025. Doechii just released her "Anxiety" single, won her first ever Grammys for her aforementioned 2024 mixtape, dropped the "ExtraL" collaborative track with JENNIE, and will reportedly release her debut studio album later this year. All the while, events like this Paris meet-up show the slowly but surely growing group of fans she's amassing along the way. Not every Twitter user will give credit where it's due, but there are clearly more important indicators of love and support.

"I'm so happy she exists," Tyler, The Creator remarked shortly after Doechii accompanied him onstage for a Los Angeles concert, one of various he recently held. "We have to keep supporting everything she does. Keep supporting art." Their "Balloon" team-up off of the Hawthorne creative's CHROMAKOPIA album is a surefire fan favorite, and it's amazing to see their creative energies connect. Hopefully she gets the chance to work with even more minds in the future, especially as her sphere of influence and artistry grows with each new move.