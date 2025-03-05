Doechii Puts Personal Spin On Gotye Sample With "Anxiety" Single

Doechii is big time. The rapper has become one of the genre's breakout stars over the last year, thanks to her singular blend of energy and off-kilter rhymes. "Anxiety" was originally released as a collaboration between Doechii and Sleepy Hallow, with the former proving the chorus. It's a good song, but we'd argue that Doechii's new solo version is even better. The rapper digs more into the nervy intensity of the single and its instantly recognizable sample. The result is compelling to listen to. All respect to Sleepy Hallow.

"Anxiety" is built around a sample of the Gotye single "Somebody That I Used to Know." The irregular, somewhat goofy rhythm serves as a template for Doechii's vocal approach here. She alternates between rapping and singing, proving that she do both masterfully. The rapper's busy backing vocals also lend to the overriding lyrical theme of the song, which, as you can guess, is "Anxiety." Doechii also leans into the double track vocals that she deployed so effectively on her previous mixtape. The back end of the song gets a bit more momentum, building to an appropriately tense climax. As a solo venture, "Anxiety" might be able to cross over to a bigger audience than it would have otherwise. Doechii keeps the W's coming.

Doechii Shines In Remake Of Sleepy Hallow Collab

