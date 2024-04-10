Doechii Pops Off On Azealia Banks After Being Told Her Fans Should Be Called "Wannabe's"

Doechii is an artist who has been ascending into a bonafide star. Overall, she has come through with hit songs and has also delivered some fantastic projects. Additionally, she has worked with some of the biggest women artists in the entire game. She is being recognized for her hard work, and it has led to an always-increasing fanbase. Unfortunately, despite this success, there are some people out there who are looking to hate on Doechii. One such person is none other than Azealia Banks, who recently made some shady comments online.

If you know anything about Banks, you know that she can be pretty mean. Her scathing critiques are usually reserved for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and even Grimes. However, on Tuesday night, she decided to take aim at Doechii. In an Instagram comment, Banks insinuated that Doechii was an ugly version of her. Moreover, she said the artist should be referring to her fans as the "Wannabe's." It was a rude comment, and Doechii certainly took notice of it.

Read More: Doja Cat And Doechii Share First Look At Their Upcoming Collaboration

Doechii Makes Her Feelings Clear

This subsequently led to a clap back that was both strong and biting. "The first time you came for me I let it slide outta respect for my elders," Doechii began. "It's not my fault you selling bussy soap and I'm selling platinum records. Leave me alone PLEASE." If there is anything that can be learned here, it is that Doechii is not one to be played with. She is extremely confident in herself, and that is not going to change anytime soon. As for Banks, perhaps this beef is one worth squashing immediately.

Let us know what you think of this feud between Doechii and Azealia Banks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Banks was doing too much with her initial comments? Are you a fan of how she operates on social media? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Doechii Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper