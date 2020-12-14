instagram comments
- MusicRay J Wants Kodak Black To Get Help After 6ix9ine Comments, Meek Mill Chimes InWhile the R&B star had some empathy for the Florida MC's struggles, the Philly spitter was less than forgiving.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsRick Ross Thirsts Over Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla NicoleRick Ross is making moves.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsDiddy Shows Love For Misa Hylton Amid Feud Over Son's DUI ArrestDiddy is taking a path of love with his ex.By Ben Mock
- MusicBlueFace's Mom Defends Rapper After Erykah Badu DissKarlissa Saffold is beefing with the Queen of Neo Soul.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNoah "40" Shebib Shows Support For Megan Thee StallionThe OVO Sound co-founder appeared in the comment section of an Instagram post to stand with the San Antonio native.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureMariah The Scientist Calls Out The Neighborhood Talk For Posting Bad Videos Of HerThe R&B singer says the page is purposely choosing poor videos in an attempt to ridicule her.By Isaac Fontes
- GramYung Miami's Mom Denies Shooting Her Shot At Lil BabyYung Miami's mom clears the air after dropping heart-eye emojis under Lil Baby's picture. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Claims Kanye West "F*cking Wanted [Her] To" Spill Details About Them To The MediaIt's been an emotional rollercoaster of a week so far for Julia Fox.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRick Ross Tells Baby Mama To "Sit Down" Following Skintight Bodysuit DisplayIt be your own baby daddy.
By Lawrencia Grose
- Gram6ix9ine Escalates Lil Durk Feud With Classless OTF DThang Comments6ix9ine continues to stoop lower and lower.By Alexander Cole
- Beef6ix9ine Makes Disrespectful King Von Reference After Lil Reese Shooting6ix9ine continues to act with irreverence on social media.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsFamous Dex Destroyed With Brutal Comments About His New MusicFamous Dex previewed some new music but his fans weren't really into it.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Claims Michael B. Jordan On Shirtless IG PhotoThe two have been inseparable lately, and Lori is staking her claim. By hnhh
- SportsMalik Beasley Hits Larsa Pippen With More Flirtatious CommentsMalik Beasley is still infatuated with Larsa Pippen.By Alexander Cole