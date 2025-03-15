Drake & Lil Yachty Roast Each Other On Instagram And Show They're Doing Just Fine

Drake is apparently "cooking up" new material after allegedly exiting MUSIC, the new album from Playboi Carti from which he was supposedly cut. It's the latest rumored and unconfirmed chapter in the saga of Drizzy's changing industry relationships in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle. But he still has plenty of people in his corner. One of the 6ix God's most frequent collaborators in recent years, Lil Yachty, recently took to The Boy's Instagram comments section to roast his outfit choices in his latest photo dump. "u look like a genie," Lil Boat wrote. "you look like Jason Derulo artsy brother," Aubrey clapped back.

As insignificant as these jabs are, fans still found it heartening to see that Drake and Lil Yachty are doing just fine. They popped out together to attend the WWE Elimination Chamber earlier in March in Toronto and probably have more collaborations in the vault to share with fans in the future. You may be wondering why die-hards expressed relief at their consistent interactions. Well, that's because the "Another Late Night" duo underwent some alleged rifts last year that made fans worry.

Drake & Lil Yachty Rumors

Drake and Lil Yachty's supposed falling out became a rumor when the latter spoke on the former's battle with Kendrick Lamar. OVO fans felt like Yachty didn't seem loyal to the Toronto superstar, and things took a turn for the worse when IG unfollow reports came in. The Atlanta creative leaked their "Super Soak" collaboration to Kai Cenat before an official release, and folks theorized that it would come out without Yachty. As you can see, there were a lot of factors at play. But fortunately, it seems like they all added up to nothing more than Internet narratives.