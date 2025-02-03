Lil Yachty Reveals The Current Status Of His Relationship With Drake

Yachty and Drake were not in the best spot later last year.

Shannon Sharpe was asking the tough questions during his recent conversation with Lil Yachty. The Georgia multi-talent and podcast host was on Club Shay Shay and discussed his differences with Nicki Minaj and his relationship with Mariah the Scientist. During most of the interview, he was extremely regretful, especially when it came to both of these topics. In terms of siding with Cardi B back in 2018, he admits that it wasn't right of him to insert himself into a situation that didn't involve him.

"I hate it that I even answered that question, because I kind of just inserted myself in something that had nothing to do with me. I respect both of these women, aside from their differences." His pseudo apology to the Queen of hip-hop will almost assuredly fall on deaf ears, as she hasn't had any affiliation with him since. But it probably felt good for Lil Yachty to air that out. As for his previous partner, Mariah the Scientist, he had nothing but kind words for her and expressed guilt for how he treated her.

Lil Yachty Claims All Is Good With His "Big Brother"

"I was a sh*t person to her, and she was really great - so great - so I get it. She was a great person, though, man." But the uncomfortable talks didn't end there. Shannon also if Yachty had turned on Drake after the former NFL star asked, "How did you and [him] become so close?" He was prompted to posit this question after Yachty was silent for second and couldn't answer.

But Sharpe wondering if they weren't cool left Yachty no choice but to shut the speculation down. "What?!" he said, before continuing, "Aye man... "Call it glazing if you want to, man. That’s my big brother... I think that he’s a great guy, and he’s done a lot for a lot of people." He then seemingly addressed the whole "Supersoak" fiasco by saying that he had "learned [his] lesson." If you remember, he leaked the track on Kai Cenat's stream before Drake was going to drop it. However, sample issues got in the way, and it may have caused Yachty to briefly unfollow The Boy on IG. While fans are skeptical that Yachty isn't actually on good terms with him, we will take him at his word.

