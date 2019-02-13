relationship status
- MusicTink Clears Up Hitmaka Relationship, Speaks On Their Current StatusFor those unaware, the two had a rocky road this year with allegations of a physical altercation, but things are in a much different place now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & Lil Meech Appear To Reconcile In New Footage: WatchSummer Walker and Lil Meech were spotted together over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- GossipRubi Rose Claims She's Single In New Thirst Trap After Kissing Mystery ManRubi Rose wants to make one thing clear.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer & Darius Jackson Meet For Her Birthday, Hint At Their Relationship StatusWhat exactly does "partner in crime" mean here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKendall Jenner & Bad Bunny "Really Like Each Other, Taking Things Slow," Says SourceIt seems like the budding couple is taking things slow, but just enjoying the ride as it goes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAshanti Reacts To Possibility Of Getting Back Together With NellyIn a new interview with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old addresses the recent rumblings.By Isaac Fontes
- TVLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Stand By "Just Friends" NarrativeIn a new interview, the socialite is sticking by her story that the two aren't exclusively seeing each other.By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsYung Miami On Her Relationship Status: "Bitch, I'm Put Up. Bitch, I Don't Even Rap No More"The City Girl also appeared to announce her retirement at just 28 years old.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJ. Lo Still Has $1.8 Million Engagement Ring Despite Split From A-Rod: ReportJennifer Lopez reportedly still has A-Rod's $1.8 million engagement ring in her possession.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureLori Harvey Rolls Her Eyes At Nosy FansLori Harvey refuses to reveal who she's dating, rolling her eyes at her nosy followers.By Alex Zidel
- GramOffset Likes Cardi B's Post About Being SingleOffset double-taps Cardi B's post about being "single, bad, and rich", suggesting that there's no bad blood.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAriana Grande & Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Make It Instagram OfficialHappy Birthday to the pop sensation. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsAaron Carter Poses Nude & Announces He's SingleAaron Carter uploads a new thirst trap in the nude, telling the world that he is now single.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Gets TikTok After She Deletes His IG Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old son, Mason Disick got TikTok after she deleted his Instagram account where he'd exposed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship status.By Lynn S.
- GramDaBaby's Baby Mama Gives Update On Their Relationship After Alleged CheatingDaBaby's baby mama, MeMe, suggests she is still with the rapper after he got another woman pregnant. By Noah C
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Clears Up Relationship Status But YG Muddies It Right Back UpAre Megan Thee Stallion and YG more than just friends?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Speaks On Megan Thee Stallion Relationship: "We Good"Megan Thee Stallion claimed singledom in a new freestyle last night.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Announces MoneyBagg Yo Breakup In AMAs FreestyleMegan Thee Stallion is single and ain't got a ring on her finger.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande's Love Life Sparked 3 Versions Of "Thank You, Next" Just In Case"They say I'm too young, had too many boyfriends."By Zaynab