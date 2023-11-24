Tink Clears Up Hitmaka Relationship, Speaks On Their Current Status

Tink and Hitmaka have a pretty bizarre relationship right now, one defined by high highs and low lows. For those unaware, they were in some drama earlier this year over an alleged physical altercation, with her accusing him of the attack and him denying that anything serious happened. Still, by the end of it in October, the frequent collaborators were not on very good terms. However, there was recent reason to believe that they made up, but it seems like they didn't go all the way into a romantic partnership. Moreover, the Illinois rapper recently clarified their status on Instagram Live.

"He'll take it to whatever lane," Tink's remarks began, with Hitmaka right next to her at what seems like a restaurant. What caused people to connect them romantically was a series of explicit messages. "We are business partners, and that's the difference. I don't owe you a dime. It's just so much toxicity, that's why I had to get on Live and bring it down. You have your ways, yeah, you got toxic ways. But at this point, I just want the music to resonate. That's all I really care about.

Tink Addresses Relationship With Hitmaka: Watch

"You know, business is business, y'all, I have a business relationship with Hitmaka," Tink continued. "Moving forward, you know, what's said in the music is music, it's art. I have a lot of songs about relationships, you know? That's what I do. Moving forward, we need to have peace at the end of the day. You not a pawn, but you a part of my life. If I have to speak on something, it gotta go there. I just want some peace, y'all. When the record come out, it's coming real amazing. At the end of the day, we business partners, I have to meet with him and work amongst him. So y'all support me, and let's not take each other down. That's it! I don't want no kiss, bro, take that s**t off your page."

Of course, the close nature of this IG Live session still raises some questions for gossipers. Nevertheless, it's much better to see them healed than at odds, especially in the service of their art. Let's just hope that this stays amicable moving forward. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tink and Hitmaka.

