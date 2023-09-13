Hitmaka & Tink’s Relationship Timeline

Tink and Hitmaka have had an artist/producer relationship for quite some time that seemed to be strictly professional. However, it turns out they may have also been romantically involved all along. The pair have had a productive history which has birthed several R&B gems. Regardless, it looks like mixing business with pleasure may not have been the best idea. As a matter of fact, that seems to have thrown a wrench into things.

Following a recent altercation, their entire relationship looks to be at a terrible point of no return. The R&B singer and rapper has admitted to putting her hands on Hitmaka during their altercation. She has since stated that she had no choice but to “get physical.” Following the messy series of events, their lives have spilled over into social media, allowing for a back-and-forth indirect interaction between the two.

Hitmaka And Tink’s Background

This dynamic duo’s paths coincided when they worked on Tink’s 2021 summer-themed album, Heat Of The Moment. Tink has credited the prolific producer for pushing her to explore a brighter sound on the project. She also sang his praises for helping her shift from her usually melancholic style.

The singer first gained significant recognition as a teen in the early 2010s, following the releases of her first few mixtapes. However, Heat Of The Moment marked a pivotal point in her career and the genesis of her relationship with Hitmaka. In the years since then, they have worked on two more albums and established a notable working relationship.

Romantic Beginnings

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 17: Tink, Hitmaka and Queen Naija backstage during Queen Naija "The Butterfly Tour" at Center Stage on October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Hitmaka has had a complicated and extensive dating history. The former Love & Hip Hop star allegedly pistol-whipped an ex-girlfriend of his, and landed her in a hospital with several injuries sustained. Besides gaining attention following such incidents in his relationships, the producer mostly keeps his love life on the low. Tink is not one to announce her romantic endeavors, either. In fact, for the majority of her career, she has not been vocal about her relationships, opting to keep that part of her life private.

Due to this, it is unknown to the public when exactly the two began dating. However, Tink hinted at their relationship being more than just professional in an interview with WGCI’s The Morning Show. When asked if the rumors were true about her and Hitmaka being an item, Tink called him her “dawg” and “special friend,” raising eyebrows from the public. “I’m glad we mentioned Hitmaka. He’s the executive producer of the album, so outside of personal life, we put in a lot of work,” she said. “That’s my special friend. We’re very close, we have a great business relationship, and personal. I got a soft spot for him.” It’s unclear what her cryptic answer means in terms of their romantic involvement, but it is very likely they had already gotten together at the time.

Hitmaka And Tink Breakup

On September 9, Tink took to Instagram live to air her dissatisfaction over the events of her run-in with Hitmaka earlier that month in Cancun. The two had coincidentally ended up in the same restaurant, and when Hitmaka made to leave the space, she allegedly followed after him and got physical in the process of talking to him. In a video of his own, Hitmaka divulged his side of the story. He claimed that they were going through a breakup while trying to clear the air about what exactly happened. He said in the video, “I love Trinity. We love each other. We’re going through a breakup.”

Tink alleges that they broke up because the producer had requested $2 million. This allegedly occurred after she informed him she wanted to work on her next album separately from him. The tension is still particularly high between the two, and their future remains uncertain. Hitmaka seems to be taking things in stride and playing the seriousness of the situation off. However, Tink seems heated and very slighted.

