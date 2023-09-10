Hitmaka Speaks On Tink Drama, Confirms Split

Hitmaka has responded to Tink's recent allegations about a physical altercation between the two. He says that she’s the one who put her hands on him and that he has footage to back it up. Additionally, he revealed that the two are going through a breakup.

"Me and Tink. Me and Trinity. I'ma be honest with you. I love Trinity. We love each other. We're going through a breakup," he said in a video on social media. After explaining the incident, Hitmaka confirmed that the two are still cool with one another. Fans had mixed responses to the story. "Ladies, I Gotta Question? It’s Okay For A Woman To Put Her Hands On A Man That Hasn’t Physically Attack Her? If The Roles Were Turned Around Wouldn’t He Be Canceled?" one user commented on The Shade Room. Another remarked, "Bruh you would have been better off saying you was helping your cousin bring groceries in the house cuz your lie got too many details to remember."

Hitmaka & Tink Attend BET Hip Hop Awards

As for Tink's comments on the incident, she blasted Hitmaka on Instagram Live on Saturday. She labeled him "foul" and also teased new music. “I had a moment in that car when I had to get physical,” Tink said. “Don’t play with me, and please, don’t get on this Internet playing, because I had to defend myself. And Christian, when you see this shit, just understand you’re foul. That’s all I need you to know."

Hitmaka Details Relationship Status With Tink

She continued: “You tweaking with a real bitch, like, a real one that goes through the trenches with you. Everybody told me to let that shit go and everybody told be ‘Be careful working with him,’ and I never seen it until now. Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain’t nothing new, I just have to express it because it may drop, it may leak. And that’s it. New music is on the way.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Hitmaka and Tink's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

