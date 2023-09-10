Tink Blasts “Foul” Hitmaka For Alleged Physical Altercation

Tink just let out a long, detailed, and indignant rant against close collaborator and producer Hitmaka on Instagram Live. Moreover, it's unclear what kind of altercation or behavior she's referring to, but it looks like the two got into a physical scuffle or were present and involved in one in some way. "I need y'all to back me because a b***h really sits and does her job," the rapper and singer began. "I don't bother n***as. So if I ever have to say something, it's valid and it means something. You know what I mean? So just understand, Hitmaka, you foul. If you think to put out the video of me in the car, just understand I'ma have to let the clip go, and everybody's gonna get exposed. 'Cause I know how you been playing, the label know how you been playing, and I've been holding s**t down riding for you.

"Leave me be!" Tink continued. "Please. I've been holding a lot of things in, so we can play that game. I know everybody understands my heart is pure. I just shouted the man out this morning. So this is absurd. I just gave him his props, 'Thank you for accepting me.' And then I seen you in the club and you gon'.... Y'all told me about that man, but let me just say. Sometimes time reveals, I'm human, and I'm gonna make mistakes. And this probably was close to the biggest. I've been through this s**t before and I'm not gonna be silent this time. People are playing with my pockets and playing in my face and I'm not having it. If I gotta get physical, that's what I gotta do, you understand? I'm from Chicago at the end of the day, and I can't be anyone but myself.

Read More: Hitmaka Songs: Best Productions, Ranked

Tink's Rant On Hitmaka

"I had a moment in that car when I had to get physical," Tink went on. "Don't play with me, and please, don't get on this Internet playing, because I had to defend myself. And Christian, when you see this s**t, just understand you're foul. That's all I need you to know. You tweaking with a real b***h, like, a real one that goes through the trenches with you. Everybody told me to let that s**t go and everybody told be 'Be careful working with him,' and I never seen it until now. Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain't nothing new, I just have to express it because it may drop, it may leak. And that's it. New music is on the way.

"I can't even tell y'all what the album is gonna be, but I'm working every day, and I'm working hard," she concluded. "That's what n***as don't understand. It's foul when I'm working hard and you out here f***ing off every weekend. You out here getting high, probably getting drunk, taking n***as out to trips. Bro, I like a n***a that get in they bag. When I met you, that's what you were about. Now, it's about something different, and it's all behind money. I don't wanna say too much else, but honest to God, y'all, my heart is in the right place. I'ma have to defend myself on this one. If it drops, hold me down because a b***h had to do what she had to do." For more news and updates on Tink and Hitmaka, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Tink Collabs With Yung Bleu & Ty Dolla $ign On “Thanks 4 Nothing” Album