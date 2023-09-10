Hitmaka Addresses Tink’s Claims

The producer said that she’s the one who put her hands on him, and that he won’t release any of the footage that might complicate things.

Hitmaka recently came through on Instagram Live with a response to Tink's allegations against him. While they're vague and unclear, they seem to revolve around a dwindling collaborative relationship soured by money talk and a physical altercation that they had in the car or in the club. In his remarks, the producer said that he's going to "stand on being real" and won't put any alleged footage of the incident out. "I don't even know what that girl talking about," he stated before saying that it's his birthday and that she might be in Cancun. Not only that, but Berg said that he hasn't talked to the rapper in about ten months.

Furthermore, Hitmaka said that he won't get into details, but that he will call his lawyer because someone violated him. It's unclear if he's specifically accusing Tink of this, although he suggests as much by saying he has video evidence of her putting her hands on him. Still, the Chicago beatsmith said that he's not trying to "talk down" on her and still has "mad love." However, it's a bit of a mixed message, as he called it a "bad move that was made by her."

Hitmaka's Response To Tink

"She gonna have to pay," Hitmaka expressed during his livestream, adding that he hasn't done anything to Tink to warrant this. Also, he referred to another girl that's involved in this situation, and claimed that this isn't the first time that something like this has happened. Of course, it's important to note that Tink made similar comments about this being a recurring problem, and that people warned her about working with him. As such, it's still a very gray and rumor-driven feud going on right now, and we'll see if it resolves.

Meanwhile, it's sad to see animosity like this prop up with two artists from the same city. In fact, they were so close at one point that they even had to address relationship rumors. We'll see if this conflict sees a resolution or if it's a full fallout. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Tink and Hitmaka.

