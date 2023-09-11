Tink Spills Tea On Hitmaka Beef, Social Media Seemingly Takes His Side

Tink and Hitmaka have been making incredible R&B music together for years. Along the way, the creative duo also forged a romantic relationship. They've mostly kept their love life out of the public eye. However, this past weekend the Chicago native decided it was time to speak her truth. The "I'm The Catch" hitmaker told her Instagram followers on Sunday (September 10) that she put her hands on Hitmaka after a run-in in Cancun. Before long, the producer responded to the drama with more information, noting that he and Tink had broken up and that she was seemingly upset after spotting him out with another woman.

"Me and Tink. Me and Trinity. I'ma be honest with you. I love Trinity. We love each other. We're going through a breakup," Hitmaka explained. While he's doing his best to keep the situation positive, his frequent collaborator clearly doesn't view things the same way as him. "The same ni**a that y'all going to war over, he eats my a**. From the root up to the toot up," Tink told viewers tuning in to yesterday's Live.

Read More: Hitmaka Speaks On Tink Drama, Confirms Split

Tink Speaks Her Truth

"I been silent about our relationship, I been silent about us f**king," she continued. "What happened last night, it wasn't just about that, it's a bunch of other things too," Tink noted before breaking down the beef. According to her, Hitmaka has been moving differently with her for some time now due to her desire to work on a project by herself.

Seeing as her ex is her A&R, he has a lot of say over what she's able to share creatively, causing major contention. Along with the musical drama, the 28-year-old said that the sound engineer is in his feelings over an alleged $2 million that she owes him.

Read More: Rican Da Menace & Khaotic Get Heated On Live Before Physical Altercation: Watch

Hitmaka and Fans React

Keep scrolling to read what IG users in the loop with all the drama have been saying about the situation. Do you think Tink would've been better off privately feuding with Hitmaka, or is she justified in speaking her truth? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]