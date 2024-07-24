Tink Details Details Struggles Working With Hitmaka After Their Break Up

It's not easy recording with an ex.

Tink and Hitmaka have both made names for themselves in the music industry. They've scored individual success as artists. As a couple, though, things have been messy. Tink and Hitmaka parted ways in 2023 after reports that the former put hands on the latter. The nasty split spilled over to Instagram, where the two artists proceeded to air out each other's dirty laundry and throw insults back and forth. Then, out of nowhere, Tink and Hitmaka decided to make amends. The duo decided to set their personal differences aside and focus on the music.

Tink detailed this interesting set up during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. The singer was asked whether it's been difficult work so intimately with an ex, and she was forthright. She told the hosts that her and Hitmaka were contractually obligated to work on an album together, so they were forced to put their feelings aside. "I had to take the emotion out of it," the singer noted. "And we were already in a contract so there were obligations. Things were already in motion." Tink's album took a particularly long time to record, and a lot of it came down to the difficulty of working with someone that she had so much history with.

Tink Wrote Several Songs About Her Split From Hitmaka

"That process was different for me," Tink explained. "It took a lot of maturity for me to get in that booth and for us to come to agreement on these songs." The singer also admitted that certain days proved to be more difficult than others. In some instances, she needed to steer clear of Hitmaka entirely. "We had hard days where he had to walk out, and that's just what it is," she revealed. "I needed time away to get my mind together. I can't look at you today, I can't be around you, listening to what you want to say right now. "