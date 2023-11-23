Tink & Hitmaka's NSFW Text Messages Suggest They've Made Up

Recently, Hitmaka took to social media to promote some upcoming music from his ex, Tink. The duo had a pretty brutal falling out earlier this year, which resulted in the two of them putting each other on blast online. Nowadays, however, it appears that they're back on good terms. Hitmaka posted a screenshot of an alleged text message conversation between them, in which Tink apologizes. "I'm sorry," she writes, prompting him to tell her "I know."

"I wish I handled you better," she continues. "I apologize for reacting the way I did. As a close friend I'm not proud of how we left it." Tink then sends him a new track, letting him know that it's dropping soon. "This is coming out tomorrow," she says, "it's not a single but I'm venting." Things take a turn from there, with Hitmaka responding, "It's cool u licked my a** too." Tink replies, "Lol .. they know," alongside an umbrella emoji.

Hitmaka Promotes Tink's New Music, She Apologizes

While it at least seems as though the two of them are moving past their previous issues, Hitmaka opened up about how their public beef made him feel at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards last month. According to him, he found the debacle "embarrassing," though he says he's "evolved" since then. "It wasn't really no issue with me or whatever, you know?" he told The Neighborhood Talk.

"Things happened, things transpired, she went to the Internet, said what she said," he continued. "You know, I mean, it wasn't nothing on my end, you know? It's regular, and I got mad love and respect for her. I appreciate everything we did. It's more embarrassing than anything to be out there and look like that. But, you know what I mean? I'm Yung Berg, Hitmaka, I done been out there. All my story's out the closet so, s**t, you know, it is what it is." What do you think of Hitmaka sharing his text messages with Tink? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

