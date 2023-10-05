Hitmaka Labels Tink Drama As “Embarassing”

Almost a month ago, Tink lit the Internet ablaze with discussion after she blasted Hitmaka on social media. Moreover, she seemed to allude to a contentious breakup that the two went through, which resulted in her apparently attacking him in Cancun. The producer then came through with his own response, calling cap on a lot of her claims and painting his side of the story. It's still something that fans are theorizing about, and that both parties continue to address. Furthermore, The Neighborhood Talk spoke to him about the whole drama at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and he shared that things aren't as black-and-white as they seem.

"It wasn't really no issue with me or whatever, you know?" the 38-year-old told the outlet. "Things happened, things transpired, she went to the Internet, said what she said. You know, I mean, it wasn't nothing on my end, you know? It's regular, and I got mad love and respect for her. I appreciate everything we did. It's more embarrassing than anything to be out there and look like that. But, you know what I mean? I'm Yung Berg, Hitmaka, I done been out there. All my story's out the closet so, s**t, you know, it is what it is.

Hitmaka Says That He Still Has Love For Tink

"All them things in the past is lies, they're not real!" Hitmaka remarked of previous gossip around his relationships and personal situations. "Nothing of that never happened, it's all a narrative and a storyline. But I never spoke up in the past, but now, I'm a boss, you know what I'm saying? I'm the head of a record company, so I gotta tell my truth. I mean, we moving right, you know? You gotta re-meet me. I think I've [or 'y'all'?] been involved with some cr*zy s**t. But I've grown, I've evolved, and I've just been in front of the camera my whole career. So, hi, I'm Hitmaka, re-meet me, please!"

