- MusicHitmaka Labels Tink Drama As "Embarassing"For those unaware, the two allegedly had a nasty breakup, and the rapper blasted the producer on social media for it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Reveals How Tory Lanez Trial Impacts Her BF Pardison FontaineDuring her testimony, the Houston native admitted to previously being intimate with the Canadian artist.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Explains Story Behind Viral Photo Of Wedding FallKevin Hart pays a visit to Jimmy Fallon where he explains a recent photo of him at a wedding that's gone viral.By Aron A.
- MusicFoxy Brown Booed & Yanked Off Stage In New York Before DJ Plays Lil KimFoxy Brown was embarrassed in her own city. By Aida C.
- MusicAriana Grande Tries Fixing "7 Rings" Tattoo, But It Now Reads: "Japanese BBQ Finger"Ariana Grande awaits further scrutiny after getting her Japanese characters wrong a 2nd time.By Devin Ch
- SneakersAustralian Prime Minister Roasted For Photoshopped ShoesThis photoshop job was truly disastrous.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's New Film Flopped On Opening Night, Raking In A Paltry Sum Of $126You heard correct, "Billionaire Boys Club" made less money than it costs to buy "LeBron 15s."By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset's Lawyer Dubs Gun & Drug Charges "Utter Ridiculousness"Offset's lawyer feels that the rapper's charges basically tumbled from a bull's ass. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Completely Embarrasses His Son At His GraduationThe Game was a proud father at his son's graduation ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNardwuar Vs. YBN Nahmir: His R&B Past, Videogaming & Embarassing PhotosYBN Nahmir linked up with Nardwuar the Human Serviette for a stroll down memory lane.By Devin Ch