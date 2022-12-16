If there’s anything we’ve learned from watching Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s long-awaited trial play out over the past few days, it’s that this whole situation has been anything but easy for the Houston native. From the injuries she sustained during the traumatic incident to having to recount all the details on the stand in front of the courtroom all these years later, the rapper has had to put on a seriously brave face in the midst of chaos.

Among the details shared by the 27-year-old during her Tuesday (December 13) testimony was an update on her current relationship. As you may recall, Thee Stallion has been dating fellow recording artist Pardison Fontaine for over two years now.

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

“I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed,” she admitted on the stand earlier this week. “I can’t even be happy, I don’t want to talk to friends or family.”

Those who have been closely keeping tabs on the ongoing trial know that elsewhere in her comments, Megan admitted to previously having been intimate with Lanez. Prior to the trial, she had denied being intimate with the “Say It” singer. Now, however, the truth is coming to light.

Additionally, names like Ben Simmons and DaBaby are linked to both Thee Stallion and her former best friend, Kelsey Harris. Ultimately, the former seemingly denied the allegations with a clip of Rick Ross on his Instagram Story.

The latter, however, substantiated such claims before with his own song, “BOOGEYMAN.”

Aside from putting a strain on her romantic relationship with Pardi, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker has also found her mental health struggling in the years since the shooting. So much so, in fact, that she’s been experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I don’t want to live,” she told the court. “I wish he had just shot and killed me if I had to go through this torture.”

Megan Thee Stallion Court Drawings Done By Mona Shafer Edwards. Look At The Mini Drawings Behind Her🥺 pic.twitter.com/wmV1FhnBo6 — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) December 14, 2022

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full breakdown of the shooting timeline here. Additionally, check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]