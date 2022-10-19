Despite all the breakups and divorces that have hit Hollywood this year, love is still in the air for Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine.

The hot hip hop couple are no strangers to sharing adorable moments of their relationship on social media — but on Tuesday, the pair upped the ante with a heartwarming anniversary post. Both Pardi and Megan took to their individual Instagram accounts to honor their two-year union with a series of sexy, fun photos.

Pardison Fontaine & Megan Thee Stallion

Megan caption her slideshow, “Yr 2 with U [heart],” while Pardi penned, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you. GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.” The pair first met back in 2020 while working on Megan’s Grammy Award winning song, ”Savage” Remix (featuring Beyoncé). However, the Houston hottie confirmed her relationship with the music producer in 2021 during an Instagram Live session.

“[Pardi’s] my boo, and I really like him. I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.” This isn’t the first time the steamy pair took to social media to gush about their love for each other. Earlier this month, the “Backing It Up” rapper surprised his Halloween loving girlfriend with a “Hocus Pocus 2” themed game night. Megan shared the precious moment with her followers in a video, sayingg, “I told Pardi I wanted to watch Hocus Pocus 2 when I got to his houseHe got it all set up, what a nice man.”

The celebratory anniversary comes just days after Meg pulled double duty as host and performer on Saturday Night Live.

Check out more cute moments of Megan and Pardi below.