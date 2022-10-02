Now that they’ve been in a relationship together for some time, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine know exactly how to keep each other happy, whether that be with sultry Sailor Moon costumes or all-out Halloween-themed date nights in celebration of the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

Fans of the Hot Girl Coach know that she’s an avid fan of the upcoming spooky season, and even saw her share some photos in which she donned a perfectly carved, sinister-looking pumpkin on her head while lounging around her house to welcome October on the first of the month.

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine (L) and Megan Thee Stallion attend Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later in the evening, the 27-year-old shared another Halloween-themed video, this time showing off the lavish display that her boyfriend put out for her on his bed before she arrived for their movie date night.

“I told Pardi I wanted to watch Hocus Pocus 2 when I got to his house,” Megan said, panning the camera across the various goodies and the giant skeleton Fontaine had spread out for her. “He got it all set up, what a nice man.”

“The skeleton scared the shit out of me though,” the rapper admitted with a laugh before the clip came to an end.

Seeing as October is only getting started, it’s likely we’ll see more festive antics from the couple, as well as some killer (no pun intended) costumes to follow up the Houston native’s impressive Pinhead look from 2021, and other projects from years past.

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion has been recruited to appear not only as the musical guest, but also as the host on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.