We’re not even 48 hours into the trial against Tory Lanez and it has already made for interesting revelations. Lanez is facing several felony accounts and stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020. The incident made international headlines and has become a divisive conversation within Hip Hop. The Canadian rapper-singer-producer insists he wasn’t the person who fired the shots, but Megan counters by doubling down that she saw him shoot her.

Opening statements occurred yesterday (December 13), and today, the Houston hitmaker was filmed entering the courthouse. A swarm of supporters of both sides assembled outside of the building, including a group who were holding a large banner in solidarity with Megan. However, not everyone was there to give her well wishes.

In one clip, as Megan is escorted by security, someone in the crowd is heard shouting at her. “Why you lyin’ on that boy?!” someone repeatedly yelled. She was silent as she entered the courthouse, but according to reports, she gave her truth while on the stand. It was stated that Megan was questioned for approximately 45 minutes and became “nervous,” saying she was still in disbelief that this was occurring.

“She entered court around 11:15 a.m. to shouts of support in the hallway,” wrote Los Angeles Times crime reporter James Queally. “Tory Lanez did not look at her when she entered.” He added that Megan testified the argument with Lanez began because she was ready to leave Kylie Jenner’s party. Lanez allegedly wasn’t ready to go and “had an attitude” when they got in the car.

Lanez told Megan, “You need to stop lying to your friend,” meaning Kelsey Harris. The rapper wanted out of the vehicle, but she couldn’t rush off because “I’m in the peak of being famous and I’m in a thong.”

Megan told the court Lanez did stop and let her out of the vehicle. During the shooting, Megan says Lanez yelled “dance b*tch” and fired five times. “I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off. I can’t believe he’s shooting at me.”

“Asked why she didn’t report shooting to LAPD during the vehicle stop: ‘At this time we are at the height of police brutality… I felt if I said this man had shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later,” reported Queally. “I don’t feel safe in the car, I don’t feel safe with the police.”

Megan added: “First of all in the Black community, in my community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers.” She also addressed Drake allegedly referencing the incident on Her Loss, suggesting Megan was lying.

A small group of demonstrators are on hand in support of Megan, saying they are frustrated with some of the attacks on her allegations from male artists, including the recent Drake controversy. pic.twitter.com/LDGzf6oR1b — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 13, 2022

“The whole situation in the industry is like a big boy’s club,” she reportedly testified. “Like I’m telling on one of y’all friends, now you’re all about to hate me.”

Check out more from Megan’s testimony about the incident with Lanez below.

