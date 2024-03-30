Cardi B Recalls Embarrassing Run-In With Rihanna & Paris Hilton

Cardi B says that she met up with Rihanna and Paris Hilton at Jason Lee's recent Hollywood party, but didn't realize there was something stuck in her teeth until after the whole night was over. She detailed the embarrassing incident during a live stream with fans on social media.

"I'm talking to Paris Hilton. I'm talking to Rihanna and everything. I'm smiling because you know when I smile like I get nervous," she said. "I'm all up in Paris Hilton's face and everything because we're sitting like right across, like right next to each other. You know when I f*cking went home, you know what I noticed? That I have something black right here," she added, pointing at her teeth. "I noticed I had something black in my f*cking teeth the whole f*cking time."

Cardi B & Rihanna Pose Together At The Annual Diamond Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B (L) and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Cardi previously addressed the idea of collaborating with Rihanna during an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, earlier this month. “I love Rihanna’s music. But, I don’t [make] music like that,” she said at the time. “I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it.’ I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f*ck is this sh*t? Take this thing out of my face.’” Check out Cardi's latest comments on Rihanna below.

Cardi B Recounts Running Into Rihanna At Jason Lee's Hollywood Party

Cardi is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

